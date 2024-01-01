Birthday Punch is a cross between uber-frosty Purple Punch and Birthday Cake. Birthday Cake is the same genetics as Wedding Cake but slightly less frosty but slightly higher yielding. Some of those traits carry over to Birthday Punch, which make ups the yield a bit more for growers that are more focused on a higher yield or commercial production.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.