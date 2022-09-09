About this product
Buffalo Runtz - Genetics: White Buffalo x Runtz
Type: Sativa dominant
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: High
Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste.
White Buffalo is a sativa dominant strain with good yields. It was created through a cross of Romulan x (Blackberry Kush x Ball 11). The terpene profile has been described as woodsy, earthy, herbal and peppery pine.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.