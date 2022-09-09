Buffalo Runtz - Genetics: White Buffalo x Runtz

Type: Sativa dominant

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High



Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste.



White Buffalo is a sativa dominant strain with good yields. It was created through a cross of Romulan x (Blackberry Kush x Ball 11). The terpene profile has been described as woodsy, earthy, herbal and peppery pine.

