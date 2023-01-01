Burnt Orange Cookies Genetics: Tangerine Cookies x OMFG Type: Hybrid Seed: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: High
OMFG is a brilliant cross of Runtz and Red Pop by Exotic Genetix. It’s a banger that checks all the boxes. It is a vigorous grower with fat, frosty buds that reek of loud strawberry candy. It’s hard to find a strain that offers yield for the commercial grower and at the same time has taste, and frost for the connoisseur but this surely one that will please all.
Our Tangerine Cookies is absolutely caked in frost, some of the highest terpene content we have encountered. The smell of Tangerine Cookies is LOUD orange cream soda. Expect great yields of frosty, terpy buds that will make your mouth water.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.