Burnt Orange Cookies

Genetics: Tangerine Cookies x OMFG

Type: Hybrid

Seed: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High



OMFG is a brilliant cross of Runtz and Red Pop by Exotic Genetix. It’s a banger that checks all the boxes. It is a vigorous grower with fat, frosty buds that reek of loud strawberry candy. It’s hard to find a strain that offers yield for the commercial grower and at the same time has taste, and frost for the connoisseur but this surely one that will please all.



Our Tangerine Cookies is absolutely caked in frost, some of the highest terpene content we have encountered. The smell of Tangerine Cookies is LOUD orange cream soda. Expect great yields of frosty, terpy buds that will make your mouth water.



