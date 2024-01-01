Genetics: Sour Apple x White Truffles

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 Weeks

Yield: High



Sour Apple is an award winning strain that came from two award winning parents – Sour Diesel and Cinderella 99. It’s a vigorous, heavy yielder and is famous for its loud sour granny apple terpenes.



White Truffle has a reputation of being insanely frosty, with bag-appeal that few strains can match. While many strains that are known for being exceptionally frosty are not great yielders, White Truffle is also a vigorous grower that yields well. While the breeder of White Truffle is unknown, it is generally considered to be a unique phenotype of Gorilla Butter. The terpene profile is said to be reminiscent of diesel and apricot. We chose to use White Truffle as a strain to breed with so it could contribute its uber-frostiness, yield and vigor.

