Don Juan de Milko
About this product
Don Juan de Milko - Genetics: Cereal Milk x Don Mega
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: High
Potency: Very high
SKU: DJDM-F
Cereal Milk has received a lot of hype as an elite strain; and with good reason. Its name is well earned as the terpenes are reminiscent of the sweet, creamy milk that is left at the bottom of your bowl after eating sugary, fruity cereal. While its mouth-watering terpenes are enough to earn a top stop in a cannabis-lover’s heart, it’s vigorous growth produces large yields of big buds glistening with frost.
Don Mega is a vigorous high producer of old-school mix of Chem, OG and garlic. We combined our Don Mega with Cereal Milk to produce offspring that puts out high yields of stinky funk with sweet cream.
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: High
Potency: Very high
SKU: DJDM-F
Cereal Milk has received a lot of hype as an elite strain; and with good reason. Its name is well earned as the terpenes are reminiscent of the sweet, creamy milk that is left at the bottom of your bowl after eating sugary, fruity cereal. While its mouth-watering terpenes are enough to earn a top stop in a cannabis-lover’s heart, it’s vigorous growth produces large yields of big buds glistening with frost.
Don Mega is a vigorous high producer of old-school mix of Chem, OG and garlic. We combined our Don Mega with Cereal Milk to produce offspring that puts out high yields of stinky funk with sweet cream.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!