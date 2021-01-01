About this product

Don Juan de Milko - Genetics: Cereal Milk x Don Mega

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High

Potency: Very high

SKU: DJDM-F



Cereal Milk has received a lot of hype as an elite strain; and with good reason. Its name is well earned as the terpenes are reminiscent of the sweet, creamy milk that is left at the bottom of your bowl after eating sugary, fruity cereal. While its mouth-watering terpenes are enough to earn a top stop in a cannabis-lover’s heart, it’s vigorous growth produces large yields of big buds glistening with frost.



Don Mega is a vigorous high producer of old-school mix of Chem, OG and garlic. We combined our Don Mega with Cereal Milk to produce offspring that puts out high yields of stinky funk with sweet cream.

