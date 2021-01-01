Loading…
Elev8 Seeds

Dosi-D (Hybrid)

Genetics: 2 Scoops (Grape Sherbet x Orange Sherbet) x Dosidos
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Regular seeds
Flowering: 9 weeks
Yield: Very Good
Potency: High

Dosi-D is a cross between two legendary, terpene-heavy strains. Dosidos has been one of the most popular strains over the past year or two and is a cross between Face Off OG and OGBK. Chem D has been a classic strain popular because of its intense smell/taste and potency.
