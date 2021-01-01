About this product

Genetics: 2 Scoops (Grape Sherbet x Orange Sherbet) x Dosidos

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Regular seeds

Flowering: 9 weeks

Yield: Very Good

Potency: High



Dosi-D is a cross between two legendary, terpene-heavy strains. Dosidos has been one of the most popular strains over the past year or two and is a cross between Face Off OG and OGBK. Chem D has been a classic strain popular because of its intense smell/taste and potency.