Genetics: 2 Scoops (Grape Sherbet x Orange Sherbet) x Dosidos
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Regular seeds
Flowering: 9 weeks
Yield: Very Good
Potency: High
Dosi-D is a cross between two legendary, terpene-heavy strains. Dosidos has been one of the most popular strains over the past year or two and is a cross between Face Off OG and OGBK. Chem D has been a classic strain popular because of its intense smell/taste and potency.
