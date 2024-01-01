Frosty Bananas

Genetics: Apples and Bananas x Tropical Gelato

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good



Apples and Bananas is a wildly popular strain that was created from a combination of Blue Power, Grand Daddy Purple, Platinum Cookies and Gelatti. The terpene profile is filled with delicious sugary bananas and sour apples, with a touch of black pepper.



Tropical Gelato is a cross between Tropicana Cookies and the mysterious Project 4516. She has beautiful purplish buds that drip with frost, with a terpene profile like orange cream soda with hints of cinnamon and brown sugar.



Show more