Frosty Bananas Genetics: Apples and Bananas x Tropical Gelato Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Good
Apples and Bananas is a wildly popular strain that was created from a combination of Blue Power, Grand Daddy Purple, Platinum Cookies and Gelatti. The terpene profile is filled with delicious sugary bananas and sour apples, with a touch of black pepper.
Tropical Gelato is a cross between Tropicana Cookies and the mysterious Project 4516. She has beautiful purplish buds that drip with frost, with a terpene profile like orange cream soda with hints of cinnamon and brown sugar.
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.