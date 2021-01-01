About this product

Frosty Kong - Genetics: Cereal Milk x Gorilla Cookies

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High

Potency: Very high

SKU: FRKG-F



Cereal Milk has received a lot of hype as an elite strain; and with good reason. Its name is well earned as the terpenes are reminiscent of the sweet, creamy milk that is left at the bottom of your bowl after eating sugary, fruity cereal. While its mouth-watering terpenes are enough to earn a top stop in a cannabis-lover’s heart, it’s vigorous growth produces large yields of big buds glistening with frost.



The taste and smell of Gorilla Cookies is very strong and unique. Most noteworthy, it has the pungent funk from the Gorilla Glue #4 S1 combined perfectly with the exotic notes of the Thin Mint. The highly unique and delicious taste will coat the inside of your mouth. This strain is LOUD!



Phenos will range between a mixture exotic gas and sweet cream.

