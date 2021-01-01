About this product
Frosty Kong - Genetics: Cereal Milk x Gorilla Cookies
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: High
Potency: Very high
Cereal Milk has received a lot of hype as an elite strain; and with good reason. Its name is well earned as the terpenes are reminiscent of the sweet, creamy milk that is left at the bottom of your bowl after eating sugary, fruity cereal. While its mouth-watering terpenes are enough to earn a top stop in a cannabis-lover’s heart, it’s vigorous growth produces large yields of big buds glistening with frost.
The taste and smell of Gorilla Cookies is very strong and unique. Most noteworthy, it has the pungent funk from the Gorilla Glue #4 S1 combined perfectly with the exotic notes of the Thin Mint. The highly unique and delicious taste will coat the inside of your mouth. This strain is LOUD!
Phenos will range between a mixture exotic gas and sweet cream.
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.