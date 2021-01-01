Frosty Melons - Genetics: Magic Melon x Cake and Ice Cream

Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 9 weeks

Yield: Very good

Potency: High



The Magic Melon cut we used was the result of a 10k pheno hunt by Humboldt Seed Company. We chose to work with it because of its sweet, fruity flavors of ripe melon with tropical mango and berries, its high yield and short stature and its euphoric high. It’s a unique strain that pretty much checks all the boxes.

We crossed Magic Melon with our Cake and Ice Cream, which is super vigorous, frosty with a terpene profile that is reminiscent of Gelato with a bit of gas. Phenos will vary with mixtures of Gelato, gas, melon and fruit and tends to have a great structure.

