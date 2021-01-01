About this product
Frosty Melons - Genetics: Magic Melon x Cake and Ice Cream
Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 9 weeks
Yield: Very good
Potency: High
The Magic Melon cut we used was the result of a 10k pheno hunt by Humboldt Seed Company. We chose to work with it because of its sweet, fruity flavors of ripe melon with tropical mango and berries, its high yield and short stature and its euphoric high. It’s a unique strain that pretty much checks all the boxes.
We crossed Magic Melon with our Cake and Ice Cream, which is super vigorous, frosty with a terpene profile that is reminiscent of Gelato with a bit of gas. Phenos will vary with mixtures of Gelato, gas, melon and fruit and tends to have a great structure.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.