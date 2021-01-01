Elev8 Seeds
About this product
Genetics: Gelato #33 x Sundae Driver
Type: Indica dominant
Seed Type: Feminized seeds
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Very Good
Potency: High
This was a match made in heaven. Our cut of the Sundae Driver is stinky, very vigorous, and yields well with dense buds. The hint of sour in the Sundae Driver gives a unique, tasty twist to the Gelato.
