Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Elev8 Seeds

Elev8 Seeds

Gelato Sundae (Indica)

Buy Here

About this product

Genetics: Gelato #33 x Sundae Driver
Type: Indica dominant
Seed Type: Feminized seeds
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Very Good
Potency: High

This was a match made in heaven. Our cut of the Sundae Driver is stinky, very vigorous, and yields well with dense buds. The hint of sour in the Sundae Driver gives a unique, tasty twist to the Gelato.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!