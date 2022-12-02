Gorilla Runtz - Genetics: Gorilla Glue #4 x Runtz Type: Sativa dominant Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Good
Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste.
Gorilla Glue became an award-winning legend due to its super loud gassy funk and strength. Gorilla Glue was created by crossing Chem’s Sister x Sour Dubb x Chocolate Diesel.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.