Gorilla Runtz - Genetics: Gorilla Glue #4 x Runtz

Type: Sativa dominant

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good



Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste.



Gorilla Glue became an award-winning legend due to its super loud gassy funk and strength. Gorilla Glue was created by crossing Chem’s Sister x Sour Dubb x Chocolate Diesel.



Show more