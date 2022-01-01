About this product
Gorilla Treats - Genetics: Gorilla Breath x Apple Fritter
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks
Potency: Very high
Yield: Very high
We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
The aroma of Gorilla Breath reminds of earthy, gassy, sweet vanilla bean while the intense flavor is gassy with hints of pine, fuel, chocolate and diesel. The combination of these two parents produces offspring that yields well, tons of crystally sweet gas bag-appeal.
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks
Potency: Very high
Yield: Very high
We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
The aroma of Gorilla Breath reminds of earthy, gassy, sweet vanilla bean while the intense flavor is gassy with hints of pine, fuel, chocolate and diesel. The combination of these two parents produces offspring that yields well, tons of crystally sweet gas bag-appeal.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.