Gorilla Treats - Genetics: Gorilla Breath x Apple Fritter

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks

Potency: Very high

Yield: Very high



We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.



The aroma of Gorilla Breath reminds of earthy, gassy, sweet vanilla bean while the intense flavor is gassy with hints of pine, fuel, chocolate and diesel. The combination of these two parents produces offspring that yields well, tons of crystally sweet gas bag-appeal.

