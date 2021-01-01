About this product
Granny’s Apple Fritter - Genetics: Apple Fritter x Sundae Driver
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks
Potency: Very high
Yield: Very high
We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
Sundae Driver has a terpene profile that is very unique and hard to describe. Some people have described it as sweet creamy chocolate with sugary fruit. Its very vigorous with frosty large, dense buds that tends to produce large yielding crosses. Expect average phenotypes to be heavy yielders of terpy, potent big buds. Plants will generally grow on the taller side with thick stems and tons of vigor.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.