Granny’s Apple Fritter - Genetics: Apple Fritter x Sundae Driver

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks

Potency: Very high

Yield: Very high



We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.



Sundae Driver has a terpene profile that is very unique and hard to describe. Some people have described it as sweet creamy chocolate with sugary fruit. Its very vigorous with frosty large, dense buds that tends to produce large yielding crosses. Expect average phenotypes to be heavy yielders of terpy, potent big buds. Plants will generally grow on the taller side with thick stems and tons of vigor.

