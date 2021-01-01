About this product

Huckleberry Fritter - Genetics: Apple Fritter x Platinum Huckleberry Cookies

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Very Good

Potency: Very High

SKU: HBFR-F



We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.



Platinum Huckleberry Cookies was chosen due to its 32% THC potency along with its high yield. Its shorter structure lessens the stretch when bred with.



Expect big yields, great bag appeal and knock-out potency.

