Huckleberry Fritter
Huckleberry Fritter - Genetics: Apple Fritter x Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Very Good
Potency: Very High
We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies was chosen due to its 32% THC potency along with its high yield. Its shorter structure lessens the stretch when bred with.
Expect big yields, great bag appeal and knock-out potency.
