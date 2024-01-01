Genetics: Baby Yoda x Nerds Rope

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High



Selected by Home Grow TV’s 2024 “420 Battle of The Breeders”, this beast is a force to be reckoned with. This loud, frosty, and generous yielder delivers a complex flavor fueled with sweet cream, spice, and hints of mint. Jedi Juice is the perfect hybrid of relaxation harnessed with mind expanding creativity. Whether you’re drawn to the frosty, minty coos of Baby Yoda, or the unique allure of Nerds Rope, Jedi Juice will be the force with you!



Baby Yoda (Khalifa Kush x The Menthol) is another standout, a mouthwatering masterpiece. This generous yielder produces frosty, loud phenotypes with a terpene profile that is sweet, spicy, and minty. A true Hybrid offers a solid uplifting headspace balanced with a relaxing body tingle, perfect for relieving stress. Visually, the buds look like a thick emerald forest, popping with golden orange trichomes, and those who see it are green with envy.



Nerds Rope (Cherrie Pie OG x Goji OG), although lacking a lot of well-deserved hype, is one of those rare unicorns out of California that are held close to the vest by few well connected growers in the know. When one of our most trusted genetics sources shared the secrets of this strain with us, we knew it was something we had to experience firsthand. We sent Nerds Rope to our most skilled growers for testing, and the verdict was unanimous—Nerds Rope was unlike anything they’d ever seen before.



The magic of Nerds Rope lies in its exotic terpene profile. Picture this: you open the jar, and the aroma transports you to an old-school head shop, where the air is thick with the scent of exotic incense, sweetened by a creamy, gassy undertone that makes you want to keep coming back for more. The buds are covered in trichomes with colors that gradually transition from light to dark purples depending on the light and temperature condition. This strain isn’t just a smoke—it’s an experience, one that promises to Elev8 your senses and leave a lasting impression.

