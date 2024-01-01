Mystery Made 2

by Elev8 Seeds
Mystery Made 2 - Genetics: Jealousy x RS11
Type: Indica leaning hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Medium/High

Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky, and crowned Leafly’s 2022 strain of the year for good reason! Olive green nugs give off aromas of super sweet cream and candy. They are covered with a coating of purple tinted crystal trichomes, primarily caryophyllene, that have spicy undertones that are both earthy and slightly sour.
RS11 from Doja Pak, also known as Rainbow Sherbet #11, is a potent indica dominant hybrid. It’s packed with super sweet and fruity goodness, with citrus, and a touch of pine with gas. It’s followed by a sweet and spicy aroma that enhances the overall experience. Her blue/green nugs are dense, fluffy, and covered in frost.
Mystery Made 2 has a short, multi-top bushy structure. Her buds glisten purple with aromas of gas, diesel, and a lingering hint of sweet dank fruit.

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.
