Mystery Made 2 - Genetics: Jealousy x RS11

Type: Indica leaning hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Medium/High



Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky, and crowned Leafly’s 2022 strain of the year for good reason! Olive green nugs give off aromas of super sweet cream and candy. They are covered with a coating of purple tinted crystal trichomes, primarily caryophyllene, that have spicy undertones that are both earthy and slightly sour.

RS11 from Doja Pak, also known as Rainbow Sherbet #11, is a potent indica dominant hybrid. It’s packed with super sweet and fruity goodness, with citrus, and a touch of pine with gas. It’s followed by a sweet and spicy aroma that enhances the overall experience. Her blue/green nugs are dense, fluffy, and covered in frost.

Mystery Made 2 has a short, multi-top bushy structure. Her buds glisten purple with aromas of gas, diesel, and a lingering hint of sweet dank fruit.

