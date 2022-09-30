About this product
Notorious PHC - Genetics: Runtz x Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 9 weeks
Yield: Good
Potency: Very high
SKU: NPHC-F
Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste. Runtz has been tested as high as 29% THC.
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies was chosen due to its 32% THC potency along with its high yield. Its shorter structure helps offset the lankiness of Runtz. Notorious PHC will produce phenotypes that range between the characteristics of both parents.
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 9 weeks
Yield: Good
Potency: Very high
SKU: NPHC-F
Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste. Runtz has been tested as high as 29% THC.
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies was chosen due to its 32% THC potency along with its high yield. Its shorter structure helps offset the lankiness of Runtz. Notorious PHC will produce phenotypes that range between the characteristics of both parents.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.