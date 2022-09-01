Purple Cherry Popper - Genetics: Runtz x Purple Cherry Cookies

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 9 weeks

Yield: Good

Potency: Very high

SKU: PCHP-F



Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste. Runtz has been tested as high as 29% THC.



We crossed our Runtz cut with our reddish-purple, vigorous Purple Cherry Cookies. Purple Cherry Cookies has tons of frost and its purpling tendency gives this cross some stunning bag appeal.