The astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born from Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple, and packs a one-two punch to the head and body. This delicious dessert strain smells of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. Purple Punch buds have fluffy oversized bright neon green, and has aromas of earthy blueberries and grapes when broken open. This sweet indica dominant strain is a perfect for after dinner.
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.