Genetics: Jealousy x Nerds Rope

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High



Rope Burn is a great yielder that will produce sweet, gassy, funky phenotypes that range between the parents.



Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky, and crowned Leafly’s 2022 strain of the year for good reason! Olive green nugs give off aromas of super sweet cream and candy. They are covered with a coating of purple tinted crystal trichomes, primarily caryophyllene, that have spicy undertones that are both earthy and slightly sour.



Nerds Rope (Cherrie Pie OG x Goji OG), although lacking a lot of well-deserved hype, is one of those rare unicorns out of California that are held close to the vest by few well connected growers in the know. When our genetics source told us why this is a strain we needed to breed with, we had a few of our growers test it. Every single grower said it is one of the best cultivars they have ever seen. While the terpene profile is one that is hard to describe, its one that you can’t stop smelling the jar because it is so delicious. The terpenes are reminiscent of the exotic incense smells one would encounter in an old-school head shop with some sweet, creamy gas. The beautiful buds are covered in trichomes and depending on the type of lights and temperature, can vary from light to dark purple.

read more