About this product

Runtz Bombz - Genetics: Runtz x C4

Type: Indica Dominant

Seed: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Potency: Very High

Yield: Good

SKU: RBOM-F



Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste. Runtz has been tested as high as 29% THC.



C4 is a indica leaning cross of Cotton Candy and Shiskaberry. We chose C4 in this cross because of it checks all the boxes. It’s a great yielder and super frosty, with tons of resin production for extracts. C4 has a fruity terpene profile with earthy undertones of pine and citrus.