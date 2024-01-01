Genetics: Runtz x Runtz (Original Lineage: Gelato x ZSkittles)
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Good
Runtz is a hard to get yet insanely popular strain, and for a good reason. These seeds were made from an original clone-only Runtz. Some phenotypes will match the clone-only Runtz exactly, and some phenotypes will be very similar, but lean toward one of the parents.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.