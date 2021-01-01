About this product

Runtz Scout Cookies - Genetics: Runtz x Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies

Type: Indica Dominant

Seed: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Potency: Very High

Yield: Moderate

SKU: RSC-F



Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste. Runtz has been tested as high as 29% THC.



We crossed our Runtz cut with our elite, hard-to-find Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Many say that Thin Mint is the most desirable cut of Girl Scout Cookies and its hard to argue with that. TMGSC looks like it is covered in snow with loud cookies terpenes with a hint of mint and tests in the high 20’s.



Expect phenotypes to range between Runtz and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies for a unique blend of gas, cookies, mint, candy and fruit.

