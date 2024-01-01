Sherbet Cream Cake - Genetics: E85 x RS11 Type: Indica leaning hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 9 weeks Yield: Good
E85 is a limited edition hybrid strain from Grandiflora Genetics. It’s a rare and exotic creation that combines the best of both Super Lemon Cherry Gelato and Runtz. E85 has a fruity and dessert-like aroma, with dense pungent nugs that are rich with a musky fuel.
RS11 from Doja Pak, also known as Rainbow Sherbet #11, is a potent indica dominant hybrid. It’s packed with super sweet and fruity goodness, with citrus, and a touch of pine with gas. It’s followed by a sweet and spicy aroma that enhances the overall experience. Her blue/green nugs are dense, fluffy, and covered in frost.
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.