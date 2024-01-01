Sherbet Cream Cake - Genetics: E85 x RS11

Type: Indica leaning hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 9 weeks

Yield: Good



E85 is a limited edition hybrid strain from Grandiflora Genetics. It’s a rare and exotic creation that combines the best of both Super Lemon Cherry Gelato and Runtz. E85 has a fruity and dessert-like aroma, with dense pungent nugs that are rich with a musky fuel.



RS11 from Doja Pak, also known as Rainbow Sherbet #11, is a potent indica dominant hybrid. It’s packed with super sweet and fruity goodness, with citrus, and a touch of pine with gas. It’s followed by a sweet and spicy aroma that enhances the overall experience. Her blue/green nugs are dense, fluffy, and covered in frost.

