About this product

Genetics: Pink Panties x GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)

Type: Hybrid, Indica dominant

Seed Type: Feminized seeds

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good

Potency: High



Heir to the GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) throne is Sherbet, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Sunset Sherbet inherits the genetic lineage of its Girl Scout Cookies parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison.



Crossed with an indica known as Pink Panties, this strain exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy.



A complex aroma colors Sunset Sherbet with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its Girl Scout Cookies parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid. Feminized seeds of a clone only strain are made by chemically inducing a female to produce pollen to pollinate another female.