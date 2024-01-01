Snoop’s Applefrizzle Genetics: Snoop’s Dream x Apple Fritter Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Very good
We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. It is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
Snoop’s Dream is a cross of two of some of Snoop Dogg’s favorite strains – Blue Dream and Master Kush. This strain is also a favorite of commercial growers as it produces very heavy yields of frosty, terpy buds. It’s high yield and ultra-vigorous growth makes it a great strain to breed with.
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.