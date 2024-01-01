Snoop's Applefrizzle

by Elev8 Seeds
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Snoop's Applefrizzle

About this product

Snoop’s Applefrizzle
Genetics: Snoop’s Dream x Apple Fritter
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Very good

We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. It is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.

Snoop’s Dream is a cross of two of some of Snoop Dogg’s favorite strains – Blue Dream and Master Kush. This strain is also a favorite of commercial growers as it produces very heavy yields of frosty, terpy buds. It’s high yield and ultra-vigorous growth makes it a great strain to breed with.

About this brand

Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.
