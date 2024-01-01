Snoop’s Applefrizzle

Genetics: Snoop’s Dream x Apple Fritter

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Very good



We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. It is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.



Snoop’s Dream is a cross of two of some of Snoop Dogg’s favorite strains – Blue Dream and Master Kush. This strain is also a favorite of commercial growers as it produces very heavy yields of frosty, terpy buds. It’s high yield and ultra-vigorous growth makes it a great strain to breed with.



