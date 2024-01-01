Snoop’s TRuffizzle

Genetics: Snoop's Dream x White Truffle

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Very High



Snoop’s Dream is a cross of two of some of Snoop Dogg’s favorite strains – Blue Dream and Master Kush. This strain is also a favorite of commercial growers as it produces very heavy yields of frosty, terpy buds. It’s high yield and ultra-vigorous growth makes it a great strain to breed with.



White Truffle has a reputation of being insanely frosty, with bag-appeal that few strains can match. While many strains that are known for being exceptionally frosty are not great yielders, White Truffle is also a vigorous grower that yields well. While the breeder of White Truffle is unknown, it is generally considered to be a unique phenotype of Gorilla Butter. The terpene profile is said to be reminiscent of diesel and apricot. We chose to use White Truffle as a strain to breed with so it could contribute its uber-frostiness, yield and vigor.



