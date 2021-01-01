About this product

Sour Apple Kiss - Genetics: Apple Fritter x Sour Patch Kiss

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks

Potency: Very high

Yield: Very high

SKU: SAPK-F



We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.



Sour patch kiss is one of our crown jewels. It yields great, tons of frost and sour candy funk terps that will make anyone’s mouth water. Sour patch kiss contributes something unique with its loud af terps to the Apple Fritter to make this special cross.

