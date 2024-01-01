Sour Grape Punch – Limited Release

by Elev8 Seeds
Genetics: Lemon Tree x Purple Punch
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8 weeks
Yield: High

Our exclusive clone-only Purple Punch boasts bold grape terpenes and an abundance of frost. By crossing it with the renowned Lemon Tree, celebrated for its legendary lemon terpenes, we’ve infused the blend with vibrant citrus notes while maintaining Purple Punch’s signature frostiness.
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.
