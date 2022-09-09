Starscream - Genetics: Cereal Milk x Gelato

Type: Hybrid

Seed: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good



Cereal Milk has received a lot of hype as an elite strain; and with good reason. Its name is well earned as the terpenes are reminiscent of the sweet, creamy milk that is left at the bottom of your bowl after eating sugary, fruity cereal. While its mouth-watering terpenes are enough to earn a top stop in a cannabis-lover’s heart, it’s vigorous growth produces large yields of big buds glistening with frost.



Gelato was created through a cross of the famous Sunset Sherbet x Girl Scout Cookies. This tasty strain is famous for its delicious flavor and strength. This strain has a flavor that’s said to be much like a sweet sherbet, with fruity blueberry and orange flavors. The aroma is just as sweet, with a lavender citrus berry bouquet.



Starscream combines the delicious terpene profile of both parents that check all the boxes.

