Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Elev8 Seeds

Elev8 Seeds

Strawberry Snow Cone (Sativa)

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Genetics: Strawberry Cough x Sour Diesel BX
Type: Sativa
Seed Type: Regular seeds
Yield: Good
Potency: High
Flowering: Time: 8-9 weeks

Strawberry Snow Cone is a heavy yielding sativa bred by Elev8 Seeds that may be one of the most strawberry-ish strawberry strain ever. Although this uber tasty strain is a cross between Sour Diesel and Strawberry Cough, the sour carried over from the Sour D without the diesel, resulting in an overwhelming sour strawberry candy smell and taste that is loud and unbelievably delicious. Just handling the buds will leave your hands coated with sticky, strawberry smelling resin. Users will delight in its energizing euphoria, making it a great day-time smoke for people on the go. For people that love great tasting cannabis, this is a strain that is a must try.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!