Tahiti Red - Genetics: Tahiti Lime x OMFG

Type: Hybrid

Seed: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High



OMFG is a brilliant cross of Runtz and Red Pop by Exotic Genetix. It is a vigorous grower with fat, frosty buds that reek of loud strawberry candy. It’s hard to find a strain that offers yield for the commercial grower and at the same time has taste, and frost for the connoisseur, but this surely one that will please all.



Tahiti Lime is a very unique strain and is to limes what the Lemon Tree strain is to Lemons. Our particular cut of Tahiti Lime has so much lime terpenes, it will make ones mouth pucker with its intense “lime-iness”. Tahiti Lime also happens to be a vigorous grower and generous producer.



