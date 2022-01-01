Tahitian Sunrise - Genetics: Tahiti Lime x Cereal Milk

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High

Potency: Very high



Cereal Milk has received a lot of hype as an elite strain; and with good reason. Its name is well earned as the terpenes are reminiscent of the sweet, creamy milk that is left at the bottom of your bowl after eating sugary, fruity cereal. While its mouth-watering terpenes are enough to earn a top stop in a cannabis-lover’s heart, it’s vigorous growth produces large yields of big buds glistening with frost.



Tahiti Lime is a very unique strain and is to limes what the Lemon Tree strain is to Lemons. Our particular cut of Tahiti Lime has so much lime terpenes, it will make ones mouth pucker with its intense “lime-iness”. Tahiti Lime also happens to be a vigorous grower and generous producer.



Tahitian Sunrise is a large producer of frosty buds that combine loud limes and sweet cereal milk.

