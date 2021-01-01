Elev8 Seeds
About this product
Genetics: Tangie x Thin Mint GS Cookies
Type: Sativa dominant
Seed Type: Regular seeds
Flowering: 9 weeks
Yield: Very Good
Potency: High
Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Tangerine Cookies is a mouth-watering, LOUD strain that smells and tastes like orange cream soda. This unique strain has legendary parentage of Tangie and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). These rock-hard buds are caked in gooey crystals. According to High Times of March 2016, the strain that tested the highest in terpenes was 4.1%. Tangerine Cookies tested a whopping 5.5% in terpenes with 28.87% THC. The taste matches the smell exactly and lingers on the taste buds. The effect is energizing, happy and extremely potent.
Type: Sativa dominant
Seed Type: Regular seeds
Flowering: 9 weeks
Yield: Very Good
Potency: High
Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Tangerine Cookies is a mouth-watering, LOUD strain that smells and tastes like orange cream soda. This unique strain has legendary parentage of Tangie and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). These rock-hard buds are caked in gooey crystals. According to High Times of March 2016, the strain that tested the highest in terpenes was 4.1%. Tangerine Cookies tested a whopping 5.5% in terpenes with 28.87% THC. The taste matches the smell exactly and lingers on the taste buds. The effect is energizing, happy and extremely potent.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!