About this product

Genetics: Tangie x Thin Mint GS Cookies

Type: Sativa dominant

Seed Type: Regular seeds

Flowering: 9 weeks

Yield: Very Good

Potency: High



Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Tangerine Cookies is a mouth-watering, LOUD strain that smells and tastes like orange cream soda. This unique strain has legendary parentage of Tangie and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). These rock-hard buds are caked in gooey crystals. According to High Times of March 2016, the strain that tested the highest in terpenes was 4.1%. Tangerine Cookies tested a whopping 5.5% in terpenes with 28.87% THC. The taste matches the smell exactly and lingers on the taste buds. The effect is energizing, happy and extremely potent.