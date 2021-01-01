(MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO USE OR PURCHASE DELTA 8 THC.)



DELTA 8 GUMMIES



Delta 8 is derived from the cannabis plant, also known as hemp. While yes Delta 8 is psychoactive, it’s much less than traditional Delta 9 THC that can cause paranoia in some people. Our Delta 8 THC gummies feature 25mg of Delta 8 THC in each gummy for maximum effects. They deliver a powerful head and body feel that will have you feeling amazing. Our Delta 8 THC gummies taste like normal gummies, with minimal hemp taste. They are flat out delicious and deliver a bright pop of flavor with each bite. Despite the fact that its effects are said to be milder and not as disorienting, it is still intoxicating especially if you take more than the recommended dosage.



INFORMATION:



Product Type: Delta 8 THC gummies

Flavor: Strawberry

Packaging Type: Resealable pouches

Gummies Per Pack: 10 & 30 count options

∆8THC Content Per Gummy: 25mg & 50mg options

Ingredients:

Serving Size: 1/2 a gummy or 1 gummy



Ships to all 50 states, normally within 3 business days. Currently only available in the U.S. & Canada



Why Elevation Alternatives:



• Vegan

• Non-GMO

• Unflavored

• USDA Certified Organic

• No additives or preservatives

• No artificial flavoring and coloring

• Third-party tested and guaranteed for purity, potency and freshness



May help with:

• Sleep Disorders

• Stress Relief

• Depression

• Inflammation

• Balance energy

• Streamline metabolism



DISCLAIMER:



Heat Issues



Delta 8 gummies don’t always do well in hot climates. If your delta 8 gummies have melted into a (delicious) singular gummy blob, a quick remedy is to place them in the freezer for up to 1 hour. Once frozen, open the bag at the sides and cut into equal pieces. Precise dosing requires a gram scale.



Shipping



Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont.



Delta 8 THC Legalities



Our Delta 8 THC is legal according to federal law and a large number of state laws. Our Delta 8 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. However, we can not guarantee that this product is legal in your territory or state and it is up to you to determine that. Elevation Alternatives retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. Elevation Alternatives is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.



USE RESPONSIBLY



DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR. Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use Delta 8 THC if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. This Delta 8 THC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor. Take gummies with food or eat within 10-30 minutes after taking them for best effects.



Contact



For questions or concerns, please contact us at support@shopatelevation.com or call (512) 866-6241



Third party testing for our distillate and other products can be found above.