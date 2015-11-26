About this product
About this strain
Strawberry is a sativa marijuana strain originating from the Netherlands. This strain produces effects that are uplifting and relaxing. Strawberry is a popular choice for those prone to anxiety due to its stress-relieving qualities. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry for reducing physical and mental pain. Growers say this strain grows well both indoors and outdoors and has a 9 week flowering time.
Strawberry effects
Reported by real people like you
149 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Elevation Alternatives
Elevation Alternatives is here to bring you a solution that doesn't involve consuming outdated and potentially harmful pharmaceutical drugs. We have a verity of all natural CBD & Delta 8 Cannabidiol products. These products are available in Cream, Tincture, Gummy, Capsule, & vape) forms. Elevation's main goal is to help people, by offering them natural alternatives for many of the issues that they may be facing. Learn more about cannabinoids on our website, and check out way to earn points