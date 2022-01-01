About this product
Our 25mg Delta 9 THC/37.5mg gummies deliver a calming body sensation. Comes in a 500mg pack with 8 pieces containing 25mg each of D9 and 37.5mg of HHC. We currently have 4 flavors and a party pack can that comes with all the flavors. They're slightly stronger than the D8 gummies, and they're just as delicious.
Elyxr
Lab tested, and highly potent Delta-8, Delta-10, and THC-O products.