Apple Tartz will leave your mouth watering and your mind at ease. This work of art is a Runtz and Apple Fritter cross and a favorite from our 2022 pheno hunt. It has a delightful sweet fruit flavor and tangy notes of lemon. Apple Tartz is a hybrid strain that is perfect for any time of day. It produces an uplifting effect that helps you stay stress-free.
Effects: Relaxed, Creative, Uplifted
Nose: Apple, Woody, Lemon
Taste: Fruit, Tart, Tangy
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.