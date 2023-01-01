About this product
Darts, our single 1G Pre-roll, is made using freshly ground premium indoor smalls- no trim. Rolled to perfection and always filled with single strain flower. These full-gram joints come in a convenient pop tube- for the connoisseur on the go.
Blue Dream is a Sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high accompanied by cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. People choose Blue Dream for swift relief of symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.
-
Effects: Creative, Energizing, Euphoria, Happy
Nose: Earthy, Fruity, Sweet, Vanilla
Taste: Berry, Blueberry, Fruity, Herbal, Sweet, Vanilla
Blue Dream is a Sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high accompanied by cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. People choose Blue Dream for swift relief of symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.
-
Effects: Creative, Energizing, Euphoria, Happy
Nose: Earthy, Fruity, Sweet, Vanilla
Taste: Berry, Blueberry, Fruity, Herbal, Sweet, Vanilla
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.