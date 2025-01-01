About this product
Ember Valley Red delivers the pinnacle of cannabis cultivation with 3.5g of top-tier, A-size nugs. Our unmatched genetics and expert growing practices, using California’s finest water and nutrients, ensure each nug is pure, potent, and naturally rich. Elevate your everyday moments with the finest cannabis experience.
Blue Ritz, bred by Pheno Addicts, is a captivating cross between Blue Candy and R.I.T.Z. This strain boasts a vibrant, flavorful expression that balances sweet and savory notes. Expect an enticing blend of blueberry and candy-like sweetness, with a subtle creamy finish reminiscent of a decadent dessert. The high leans towards a balanced experience—perfect for those seeking relaxation without feeling overly sedated. Whether you’re winding down after a long day or sparking creative inspiration, Blue Ritz delivers a smooth, flavorful journey every time.
Effects: Zooted, Uplifting, Euphoric
Nose: Purple Candy, Gas, Blueberry
Taste: Sweet, Sugary, Pepper
Blue Ritz 3.5G
Ember ValleyFlower
About this product
About this brand
Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
