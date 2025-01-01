Ember Valley’s 1g pop tube is the perfect way to explore all our new strains or create a variety pack for your on-the-go adventures. Featuring premium nugs, each single gram delivers the same high-quality experience you expect from Ember Valley. Conveniently packaged for quick enjoyment, it's an ideal option for trying something new or taking a selection of our finest strains with you wherever you go.



From the same breeder that brought you Ember Valley favorites such as Puro Loco and Melon Fizz comes Crossbow, the latest winner bred by Archive Seed Bank. A unique, combination of Moonbow #75 and Planet Purple OG, its platinum buds are coated with glittery trichomes and bursting with mouth-watering flavor. We selected Crossbow #7 for its heavy expression of Zkittlez that comes through from its Moonbow lineage along with the smooth OG background. This curated R&D selection breaks up fluffy and rolls up easily. Crossbow absolutely nails the mark and is our Head of Cultivation’s current personal favorite.



Effects: Uplifting, Cerebral, Relaxing

Nose: Funky, Gassy, Earthy

Taste: Candy, doughy ,Fuel

