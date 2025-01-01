Ember Valley Cold Cure Live Rosin is the pinnacle of purity, washed, extracted, and grown all in-house to ensure unmatched quality from start to finish. Crafted from premium cannabis, our cold cure rosin captures the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, delivering a rich, flavorful, and potent experience. With a focus on solventless extraction, this product is the true expression of our commitment to authenticity and excellence.



From the same breeder that brought you Ember Valley favorites such as Puro Loco and Melon Fizz comes Crossbow, the latest winner bred by Archive Seed Bank. A unique, combination of Moonbow #75 and Planet Purple OG, its platinum buds are coated with glittery trichomes and bursting with mouth-watering flavor. We selected Crossbow #7 for its heavy expression of Zkittlez that comes through from its Moonbow lineage along with the smooth OG background. This curated R&D selection breaks up fluffy and rolls up easily. Crossbow absolutely nails the mark and is our Head of Cultivation’s current personal favorite.



Effects: Uplifting, Cerebral, Relaxing

Nose: Funky, Gassy, Earthy

Taste: Candy, doughy ,Fuel

