About this product
Ember Valley Cold Cure Live Rosin is the pinnacle of purity, washed, extracted, and grown all in-house to ensure unmatched quality from start to finish. Crafted from premium cannabis, our cold cure rosin captures the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, delivering a rich, flavorful, and potent experience. With a focus on solventless extraction, this product is the true expression of our commitment to authenticity and excellence.
From the same breeder that brought you Ember Valley favorites such as Puro Loco and Melon Fizz comes Crossbow, the latest winner bred by Archive Seed Bank. A unique, combination of Moonbow #75 and Planet Purple OG, its platinum buds are coated with glittery trichomes and bursting with mouth-watering flavor. We selected Crossbow #7 for its heavy expression of Zkittlez that comes through from its Moonbow lineage along with the smooth OG background. This curated R&D selection breaks up fluffy and rolls up easily. Crossbow absolutely nails the mark and is our Head of Cultivation’s current personal favorite.
Effects: Uplifting, Cerebral, Relaxing
Nose: Funky, Gassy, Earthy
Taste: Candy, doughy ,Fuel
Crossbow Cold Cure Live Rosin 1G
Ember ValleyRosin
About this brand
Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
