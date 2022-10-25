About this product
Legend has it that this strain is all dirty, and no banana. Dirty Banana is creation by In House Genetics that crosses Banana OG x Kush Mints and puts off a pungent aroma. The dense strain has a great combination of purple, green and silver hues.
-
Effects: Stress Relief, Hungry, Sleepy
Nose: Ripe Fruit, Pungent, Funky
Taste: Sour, Banana, Creamy
-
Effects: Stress Relief, Hungry, Sleepy
Nose: Ripe Fruit, Pungent, Funky
Taste: Sour, Banana, Creamy
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!