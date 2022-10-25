Legend has it that this strain is all dirty, and no banana. Dirty Banana is creation by In House Genetics that crosses Banana OG x Kush Mints and puts off a pungent aroma. The dense strain has a great combination of purple, green and silver hues.

-

Effects: Stress Relief, Hungry, Sleepy

Nose: Ripe Fruit, Pungent, Funky

Taste: Sour, Banana, Creamy