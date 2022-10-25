About this product
Dole Hwhip is an Exotic Genetics creation that combines Tropicana Truffles x Cookies and Cream Ix3. This sativa has a serious funky terp profile that will make you go back for a second smell. The flavor and nose on the strain is reminiscent of a pungent fruit alcohol.
Effects: Uplifting, Calming, Motivated
Nose: Creamy, Citrus, Vibrant
Taste: Rich, Tart, Pineapple
