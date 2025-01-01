Discover the convenience of the Ember Valley 14g Pre-Ground Kit. It includes 14 grams of premium pre-ground cannabis, unbleached hemp rolling papers, and delivers the same potency and rich aroma as whole flower. Ideal for quick, quality sessions, whether solo or with friends. Enjoy a smooth, flavorful smoke anytime with Ember Valley’s ready-to-use, high-quality cannabis.
G Snow is a potent cross of Grape Pie and Snowman from the experts at Cannarado. This combo integrates the fruity sweetness of ripe grapes with the cool, gassy undertones of Snowman’s signature cookie lineage. The result? A strain that inspires your senses with flavor while lifting your mind into a boost of euphoria. Expect the high to start with a heavy cerebral buzz, unlocking creativity and deep thoughts, before it eases into a body-melting relaxation.
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.