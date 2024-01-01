This mouthwatering gem from Karma Genetics is a serious contender. The translation from the heavy OG fuel terps comes through in the smoke with a strong petrol flavor profile that can engulf an entire room. Gassosa comes from the most renowned lineages, including the timeless Sour Diesel and classic OG. Get a grip; she packs a powerful, long-lasting punch! This is not the one to be trifled with.
Strain- Indica
Cross - Hell's OG x SFV OG Kush.
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.