Effects: Creative, Stoney, Productive
Nose: Fruity, Candy, Sweet
Taste: Ice Cream, Citrus, Tropical
Gelato #41 is a hybrid strain that is high in THC and offers a heavy, relaxing body high without clouding the mind. Gelato 41 is made by crossing Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Cookies. This strain has buds that grow in an array of colors, from light green to purple, with trichomes that put out a sweet and earthy aroma alongside hints of lavender and pine. New consumers should know that Gelato 41 is potent and the high is best reserved for those looking for a new heavy hitter. This strain comes from the Cookies Family in California.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.