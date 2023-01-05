About this product
Ember Valley’s best-selling strains in a 2-pack of premium indoor flower infused with highly potent, THCA Diamonds- perfect for a heavy-hitter on the go. Our strain-specific diamond-infused pre-rolls are handcrafted in small batches for a clean, consistent burn every time. These are not for the faint at heart.
-
Gelato 41, the all-time classic, has truly earned this title. Unmistakable ice cream and tropical candy terpenes will make your mouth water. In seconds, you’ll be on your way to a serene sense of euphoria that is calm but still productive. This relaxing and creative indica is bred to produce many other delicious, award-winning strains you know and love.
-
Effects: Creative, Stoney, Productive
Nose: Fruity, Candy, Sweet
Taste: Ice Cream, Citrus, Tropical
-
Gelato 41, the all-time classic, has truly earned this title. Unmistakable ice cream and tropical candy terpenes will make your mouth water. In seconds, you’ll be on your way to a serene sense of euphoria that is calm but still productive. This relaxing and creative indica is bred to produce many other delicious, award-winning strains you know and love.
-
Effects: Creative, Stoney, Productive
Nose: Fruity, Candy, Sweet
Taste: Ice Cream, Citrus, Tropical
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.