Georgia Pie Pre-Roll 1G - Darts

by Ember Valley
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Darts, our single 1G Pre-roll, is made using freshly ground premium indoor smalls- no trim. Rolled to perfection and always filled with single strain flower. These full-gram joints come in a convenient pop tube- for the connoisseur on the go.

Type: Indica

Lineage: Gelatti X Kush Mints

Primary Terpenes: 1. Limonene, 2. Caryophyllene, 3. linalool
Georgia Pie is a peach and cherry jubilee with a delightfully mellow Indica high. This Gelatti and Kush Mints cross will calm the nerves without overpowering the mind. Georgia Pie is best served in the evening but may come in handy if the day ahead is barreling into a high stress afternoon. The perfect anti-anxiety aid.
Effects: Hazy, Anti-Anxiety, Tranquil

Nose: Cherry, Sweet, Skunk

Taste: Peach, Gas, Funk

About this strain

Georgia Pie is a potent hybrid marijuana strain bred by Seed Junkie Genetics. This strain is known for having a delicious aroma that smells and tastes just like fresh peach cobbler. Smoking Georgia Pie will immerse you with an intense body and head high. Because of its potency, Georgia Pie is best reserved for those who have a high THC tolerance. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain because of its ability to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain. Georgia Pie nugs have bunches of striking orange hairs and trichomes that are thick and tinted with purple, orange, and green.

About this brand

Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.

Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.

Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.

Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.

We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
